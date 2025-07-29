Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Dynex Capital, Inc’s (DX) Stock

The stock of Dynex Capital, Inc (DX) has gone up by 1.04% for the week, with a 3.85% rise in the past month and a 3.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.70% for DX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.28% for DX’s stock, with a 0.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dynex Capital, Inc (NYSE: DX) Right Now?

Dynex Capital, Inc (NYSE: DX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18x compared to its average ratio. DX has 36-month beta value of 0.91. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DX is 104.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DX on July 29, 2025 was 3.68M shares.

DX stock’s latest price update

Dynex Capital, Inc (NYSE: DX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.63% compared to its previous closing price of $12.75. However, the company has seen a 1.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 247wallst.com reported 2025-07-27 that A wide cross-section of investors, including both retirees as well as Gen-Z, have a strong interest in dividend stocks for income.

Analysts’ Opinion of DX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DX stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for DX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for DX in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $13.50 based on the research report published on June 06, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DX reach a price target of $14.50. The rating they have provided for DX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 12th, 2024.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to DX, setting the target price at $15.50 in the report published on January 09th of the previous year.

DX Trading at 2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +4.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DX rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.63. In addition, Dynex Capital, Inc saw 3.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

1.38% for the present operating margin

0.95% for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynex Capital, Inc stands at 0.6%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 4.93%, with 0.73% for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dynex Capital, Inc (DX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.