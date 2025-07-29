Evaluating the Impact of -3.15% Increase on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc’s (CCO) Stock

The stock of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) has seen a -4.87% decrease in the past week, with a -10.42% drop in the past month, and a 5.39% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.49% for CCO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.30% for CCO’s stock, with a -16.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: CCO) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CCO is 357.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.54% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of CCO was 2.82M shares.

CCO stock’s latest price update

The stock of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: CCO) has decreased by -3.15% when compared to last closing price of $1.11.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCO

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCO reach a price target of $1.75, previously predicting the price at $2.75. The rating they have provided for CCO stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 19th, 2024.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CCO, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on July 08th of the previous year.

CCO Trading at -6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares sank -7.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCO fell by -3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1858. In addition, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc saw -34.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCO starting from MORENO ARTURO R, who purchased 38,815 shares at the price of $1.06 back on Jun 05 ’25. After this action, MORENO ARTURO R now owns 64,134,352 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc, valued at $41,144 using the latest closing price.

MORENO ARTURO R, the 10% Owner of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc, purchased 358,187 shares at $1.07 during a trade that took place back on May 30 ’25, which means that MORENO ARTURO R is holding 63,845,537 shares at $383,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.53% for the gross margin

The net margin for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%.

Based on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO), the company’s capital structure generated 2.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.95. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.9.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $442.41 million with net debt to EBITDA at 12.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.