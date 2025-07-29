Evaluating the Impact of -11.77% Increase on Interactive Strength Inc’s (TRNR) Stock

The stock of Interactive Strength Inc (TRNR) has gone down by -12.64% for the week, with a 22.30% rise in the past month and a -27.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.71% for TRNR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.53% for TRNR’s stock, with a -81.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Interactive Strength Inc (NASDAQ: TRNR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TRNR is 0.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TRNR is 1.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.94% of that float. On July 29, 2025, TRNR’s average trading volume was 467.17K shares.

TRNR stock’s latest price update

Interactive Strength Inc (NASDAQ: TRNR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.77% compared to its previous closing price of $6.03. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-07-09 that First comprehensive sell-side report on TRNR cites more than 800% growth in expected 2025 revenue Valuation driven by stock-for-stock M&A model and potential crypto-treasury upside AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) (“TRNR” or the “Company”), maker of innovative specialty fitness equipment under the Wattbike, CLMBR and FORME brands and pending acquirer of Sportstech, today announced that Maxim Group LLC, a leading New-York-based investment bank, has initiated equity research coverage on TRNR with a “Buy” recommendation and a price target of $15.00 per share, based on its independent assessment of the Company’s potential operating performance and valuation relative to peers. The inaugural report was authored by Thomas Forte, CFA, Managing Director & Senior TMT Analyst, following several months of due diligence on TRNR’s specialty-fitness roll-up strategy and AI-focused Digital Asset Treasury Strategy.

TRNR Trading at -27.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.63%, as shares surge +5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRNR fell by -12.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.45. In addition, Interactive Strength Inc saw -99.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.09% for the present operating margin

-0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for Interactive Strength Inc stands at -4.73%. The total capital return value is set at -1.57%. Equity return is now at value -446.50%, with -77.91% for asset returns.

Based on Interactive Strength Inc (TRNR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.82. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-21.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Interactive Strength Inc (TRNR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.