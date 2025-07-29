Evaluating the Impact of -0.49% Increase on PagSeguro Digital Ltd’s (PAGS) Stock

In the past week, PAGS stock has gone up by 1.50%, with a monthly decline of -12.11% and a quarterly plunge of -16.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.39% for PagSeguro Digital Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.87% for PAGS’s stock, with a 1.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) Right Now?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for PAGS is at 1.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for PAGS is 208.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.83% of that float. The average trading volume for PAGS on July 29, 2025 was 6.16M shares.

PAGS stock’s latest price update

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS)’s stock price has plunge by -0.49%relation to previous closing price of $8.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.50% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) closed at $8.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.75% move from the prior day.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PAGS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PAGS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $10 based on the research report published on April 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAGS reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for PAGS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 16th, 2025.

PAGS Trading at -7.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -13.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGS rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.70. In addition, PagSeguro Digital Ltd saw -37.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.33% for the present operating margin

0.48% for the gross margin

The net margin for PagSeguro Digital Ltd stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.21%. Equity return is now at value 14.36%, with 3.22% for asset returns.

Based on PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.54 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.