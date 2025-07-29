Evaluating the Impact of -0.32% Increase on International Paper Co’s (IP) Stock

The stock of International Paper Co (IP) has seen a 8.06% increase in the past week, with a 19.33% gain in the past month, and a 17.21% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for IP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.41% for IP’s stock, with a 6.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) Right Now?

International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 47.32x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for IP is 522.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.72% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of IP was 4.28M shares.

IP stock’s latest price update

The stock of International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) has decreased by -0.32% when compared to last closing price of $55.68.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that IP’s Q2 results may show surging revenue from its DS Smith deal, even as earnings dip on weaker volumes and prices.

Analysts’ Opinion of IP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IP by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for IP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $60 based on the research report published on June 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IP reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for IP stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 09th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to IP, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on March 05th of the current year.

IP Trading at 12.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +17.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IP rose by +8.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.67. In addition, International Paper Co saw 19.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Goughnour Holly G., the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of International Paper Co, sold 7,500 shares at $44.85 during a trade that took place back on May 05 ’25, which means that Goughnour Holly G. is holding 31,525 shares at $336,344 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for International Paper Co stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 3.01%, with 1.23% for asset returns.

Based on International Paper Co (IP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.88 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, International Paper Co (IP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.