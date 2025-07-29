Etsy Inc (ETSY) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) is 44.58x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ETSY is 1.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 19 as “hold”, and 3 as “sell”.

The public float for ETSY is 102.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.45% of that float. On July 29, 2025, ETSY’s average trading volume was 5.65M shares.

ETSY stock’s latest price update

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY)’s stock price has soared by 0.46% in relation to previous closing price of $62.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-23 that Etsy (ETSY) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

ETSY’s Market Performance

ETSY’s stock has risen by 3.87% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 23.94% and a quarterly rise of 36.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.86% for Etsy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.19% for ETSY’s stock, with a 20.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETSY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ETSY by listing it as a “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for ETSY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $50 based on the research report published on July 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to ETSY, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on March 19th of the current year.

ETSY Trading at 12.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares surge +23.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETSY rose by +3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.47. In addition, Etsy Inc saw 4.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETSY starting from Silverman Josh, who sold 140,000 shares at the price of $65.00 back on Jul 24 ’25. After this action, Silverman Josh now owns 62,674 shares of Etsy Inc, valued at $9,100,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.72% for the gross margin

The net margin for Etsy Inc stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.18%.

Based on Etsy Inc (ETSY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $532.65 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Etsy Inc (ETSY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.