Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE: EQNR) has increased by 2.84% when compared to last closing price of $25.36.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-26 that Equinor remains an attractive value play, trading at low EV/EBITDA and P/CF multiples despite recent earnings declines. Revenue and net income have dropped year-over-year, but cash flow and dividend growth remain resilient, supporting the investment case. Increased operating expenses and CAPEX have pressured free cash flow, but valuation versus peers still points to significant upside.

Is It Worth Investing in Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE: EQNR) Right Now?

Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE: EQNR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for EQNR is at 0.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EQNR is 2.53B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.86% of that float. The average trading volume for EQNR on July 29, 2025 was 4.09M shares.

EQNR’s Market Performance

The stock of Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR) has seen a 1.95% increase in the past week, with a 3.53% rise in the past month, and a 15.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for EQNR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.84% for EQNR’s stock, with a 8.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQNR

Berenberg gave a rating of “Hold” to EQNR, setting the target price at $26.44 in the report published on May 20th of the current year.

EQNR Trading at 2.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +3.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQNR rose by +1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.86. In addition, Equinor ASA ADR saw 4.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EQNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinor ASA ADR stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.31%. Equity return is now at value 19.22%, with 6.02% for asset returns.

Based on Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.68. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 33.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $41.81 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.