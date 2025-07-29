Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (ENLV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ENLV is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ENLV is 22.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENLV on July 29, 2025 was 81.71K shares.

ENLV stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ENLV) has jumped by 12.30% compared to previous close of $1.12. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that Nes-Ziona, Israel, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, today announced that all 134 patients in its Phase II stage of its randomized, controlled, blinded Phase I/II trial of Allocetra™ in patients with moderate to severe knee osteoarthritis, have completed a follow-up period of at least three months, the trial’s primary timepoint for measurement of key endpoints. The data are being analyzed and audited, with a target date of August 18, 2025 for the public release of audited topline results for three-month key endpoints, including safety and change from baseline in knee pain and function.

ENLV’s Market Performance

ENLV’s stock has risen by 5.88% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.13% and a quarterly rise of 27.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.30% for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.76% for ENLV’s stock, with a 11.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENLV stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ENLV by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ENLV in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $33 based on the research report published on March 02, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ENLV Trading at 15.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.65%, as shares surge +5.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENLV rose by +5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2027. In addition, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd saw -11.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENLV

The total capital return value is set at -0.73%. Equity return is now at value -60.35%, with -52.02% for asset returns.

Based on Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (ENLV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -26.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-14.47 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (ENLV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.