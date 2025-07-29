enCore Energy Corp (EU) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EU is 1.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EU is 181.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.12% of that float. On July 29, 2025, EU’s average trading volume was 2.80M shares.

EU stock’s latest price update

The stock price of enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ: EU) has surged by 0.33% when compared to previous closing price of $3.04, but the company has seen a 3.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EU’s Market Performance

enCore Energy Corp (EU) has seen a 3.74% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.55% gain in the past month and a 90.62% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.72% for EU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.77% for EU stock, with a simple moving average of 12.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EU stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for EU by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for EU in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $4 based on the research report published on July 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EU reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for EU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 06th, 2024.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to EU, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on February 02nd of the previous year.

EU Trading at 25.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares surge +15.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EU rose by +3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.88. In addition, enCore Energy Corp saw -20.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EU starting from SHERIFF WILLIAM M, who purchased 40,000 shares at the price of $1.21 back on Apr 03 ’25. After this action, SHERIFF WILLIAM M now owns 2,310,055 shares of enCore Energy Corp, valued at $48,400 using the latest closing price.

SHERIFF WILLIAM M, the Executive Chairman of enCore Energy Corp, purchased 10,000 shares at $1.21 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03 ’25, which means that SHERIFF WILLIAM M is holding 47,876 shares at $12,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.24% for the present operating margin

-0.11% for the gross margin

The net margin for enCore Energy Corp stands at -1.05%. The total capital return value is set at -0.2%. Equity return is now at value -25.64%, with -20.12% for asset returns.

Based on enCore Energy Corp (EU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -41.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-67.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of enCore Energy Corp (EU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.