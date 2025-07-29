Elong Power Holding Ltd (ELPW) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Elong Power Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: ELPW) is above average at 14.99x, Company’s 36-month beta value is -2.64.

The public float for ELPW is 6.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ELPW on July 29, 2025 was 1.16M shares.

ELPW stock’s latest price update

Elong Power Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: ELPW)’s stock price has gone rise by 27.45% in comparison to its previous close of $2.55, however, the company has experienced a 57.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-14 that Beijing, China, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elong Power Holding Limited (“Elong Power” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ELPW), a provider of high power battery technologies for commercial and specialty alternative energy vehicles and energy storage systems, today announced that it had received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that, because it had not yet filed its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the “Form 20-F”), it no longer complied with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”), which requires that listed companies timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

ELPW’s Market Performance

ELPW’s stock has risen by 57.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 215.53% and a quarterly rise of 2.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 25.89% for Elong Power Holding Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 64.76% for ELPW’s stock, with a 11.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ELPW Trading at 46.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.21%, as shares surge +241.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELPW rose by +57.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.97. In addition, Elong Power Holding Ltd saw -70.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.22% for the present operating margin

-2.08% for the gross margin

The net margin for Elong Power Holding Ltd stands at -4.05%. The total capital return value is set at -0.64%. Equity return is now at value 2.78%, with 2.72% for asset returns.

Based on Elong Power Holding Ltd (ELPW), the company’s capital structure generated 1.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at -9.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -102.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-4.35 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 75.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Elong Power Holding Ltd (ELPW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.