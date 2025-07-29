Electronic Arts, Inc (EA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Electronic Arts, Inc (NASDAQ: EA) has increased by 0.20% when compared to last closing price of $151.68. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.91% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. forbes.com reported 2025-07-28 that Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is set to release its earnings on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. Analyzing the previous five years of data, EA stock tends to have positive one-day returns following earnings announcements, occurring in 55% of cases.

Is It Worth Investing in Electronic Arts, Inc (NASDAQ: EA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Electronic Arts, Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is above average at 35.88x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.71.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 17 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EA is 226.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EA on July 29, 2025 was 2.98M shares.

EA’s Market Performance

EA stock saw a decrease of -0.91% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.64% and a quarterly a decrease of 3.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.67% for Electronic Arts, Inc (EA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.57% for EA stock, with a simple moving average of 3.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EA

Roth Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EA reach a price target of $185. The rating they have provided for EA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 24th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to EA, setting the target price at $172 in the report published on May 07th of the current year.

EA Trading at 0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -3.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA fell by -0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.87. In addition, Electronic Arts, Inc saw 7.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Wilson Andrew, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $152.21 back on Jul 21 ’25. After this action, Wilson Andrew now owns 57,393 shares of Electronic Arts, Inc, valued at $761,046 using the latest closing price.

Schatz Jacob J., the EVP, Global Affairs and CLO of Electronic Arts, Inc, sold 1,500 shares at $148.32 during a trade that took place back on Jul 15 ’25, which means that Schatz Jacob J. is holding 28,448 shares at $222,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.79% for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts, Inc stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%. Equity return is now at value 16.13%, with 8.69% for asset returns.

Based on Electronic Arts, Inc (EA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 20.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.52 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.1. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Electronic Arts, Inc (EA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.