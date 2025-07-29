Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.28% in relation to its previous close of $14.92. However, the company has experienced a -0.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that The European Commission’s Approval of Zenrelia reinforces safety and efficacy and further expands opportunities to treat itchy dogs around the world Launch to begin immediately with product in market before the end of Q3 2025 GREENFIELD, Ind., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) announced today that Zenrelia™ (ilunocitinib) has received approval by the European Commission.

Is It Worth Investing in Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) Right Now?

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.46x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ELAN is 491.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.79% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of ELAN was 5.70M shares.

ELAN’s Market Performance

The stock of Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) has seen a -0.68% decrease in the past week, with a 1.96% rise in the past month, and a 54.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for ELAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.01% for ELAN stock, with a simple moving average of 19.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELAN stocks, with Leerink Partners repeating the rating for ELAN by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for ELAN in the upcoming period, according to Leerink Partners is $18 based on the research report published on July 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Market Perform” to ELAN, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

ELAN Trading at 4.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELAN fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.73. In addition, Elanco Animal Health Inc saw 11.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELAN starting from Kurzius Lawrence Erik, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $10.90 back on Mar 07 ’25. After this action, Kurzius Lawrence Erik now owns 101,459 shares of Elanco Animal Health Inc, valued at $109,000 using the latest closing price.

Kurzius Lawrence Erik, the Director of Elanco Animal Health Inc, purchased 10,000 shares at $10.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11 ’25, which means that Kurzius Lawrence Erik is holding 111,459 shares at $102,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.46% for the gross margin

The net margin for Elanco Animal Health Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 6.01%, with 2.77% for asset returns.

Based on Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.69. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.49 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 6.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.