Edison International (EIX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Edison International (NYSE: EIX)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.28% in comparison to its previous close of $52.95, however, the company has experienced a 2.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. benzinga.com reported 2025-07-28 that During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Is It Worth Investing in Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Right Now?

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.42x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for EIX is 384.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.28% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of EIX was 3.70M shares.

EIX’s Market Performance

The stock of Edison International (EIX) has seen a 2.65% increase in the past week, with a 2.87% rise in the past month, and a -9.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for EIX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.45% for EIX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EIX

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EIX reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $69. The rating they have provided for EIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 18th, 2025.

EIX Trading at -0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +2.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EIX rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.53. In addition, Edison International saw -31.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EIX starting from Beliveau-Dunn Jeanne, who sold 3,288 shares at the price of $54.34 back on Mar 06 ’25. After this action, Beliveau-Dunn Jeanne now owns 0 shares of Edison International, valued at $178,666 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28% for the present operating margin

0.42% for the gross margin

The net margin for Edison International stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 17.93%, with 3.31% for asset returns.

Based on Edison International (EIX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.7 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.38. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.37 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, Edison International (EIX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.