EDAP TMS S.A. ADR (EDAP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for EDAP is at -0.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EDAP is 37.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.11% of that float. The average trading volume for EDAP on July 29, 2025 was 48.27K shares.

EDAP stock’s latest price update

EDAP TMS S.A. ADR (NASDAQ: EDAP)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.93% in comparison to its previous close of $1.4, however, the company has experienced a 0.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-01 that Transition to U.S. reporting status to take effect on January 1, 2026 AUSTIN, Texas, July 1, 2025 – EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company” or “EDAP”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, announced a change in its U.S. reporting status. EDAP TMS S.A.

EDAP’s Market Performance

EDAP’s stock has risen by 0.99% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.08% and a quarterly drop of -28.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.07% for EDAP TMS S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.32% for EDAP’s stock, with a -29.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDAP

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EDAP reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for EDAP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 04th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to EDAP, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 28th of the previous year.

EDAP Trading at -8.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares sank -8.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDAP rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5300. In addition, EDAP TMS S.A. ADR saw -68.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EDAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.35% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for EDAP TMS S.A. ADR stands at -0.34%. The total capital return value is set at -0.52%. Equity return is now at value -35.41%, with -22.13% for asset returns.

Based on EDAP TMS S.A. ADR (EDAP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.64. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -22618.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-15.93 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EDAP TMS S.A. ADR (EDAP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.