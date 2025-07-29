Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR’s (ELWS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ELWS stock has gone up by 16.94%, with a monthly gain of 41.50% and a quarterly surge of 48.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.57% for Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.58% for ELWS’s stock, with a 14.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ELWS) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.53.

On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of ELWS was 1.10M shares.

ELWS stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ELWS) has jumped by 31.02% compared to previous close of $2.16. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-06-26 that TOKYO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Earlyworks Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ELWS) (the “Company” or “Earlyworks”), a Japanese company operating its proprietary private blockchain technology, Grid Ledger System (“GLS”), today announced that it has received a decision from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) granting the Company an exception to enable continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

ELWS Trading at 28.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.92%, as shares surge +48.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELWS rose by +16.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.54. In addition, Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR saw 31.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.13% for the present operating margin

0.79% for the gross margin

The net margin for Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR stands at -1.87%. The total capital return value is set at -1.0%. Equity return is now at value -115.53%, with -62.48% for asset returns.

Based on Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR (ELWS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.54. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -240.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-333.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR (ELWS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.