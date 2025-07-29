Durect Corp (DRRX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Durect Corp (NASDAQ: DRRX) has increased by 258.24% when compared to last closing price of $0.55.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 260.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) to Bausch Health Companies Inc. for $1.75 per share is fair to DURECT shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages DURECT shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected]. The investigation concerns whether DURECT and it.

Is It Worth Investing in Durect Corp (NASDAQ: DRRX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DRRX is at 0.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DRRX is 27.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.76% of that float. The average trading volume for DRRX on July 29, 2025 was 107.86K shares.

DRRX’s Market Performance

DRRX’s stock has seen a 260.00% increase for the week, with a 216.19% rise in the past month and a 224.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.67% for Durect Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 198.71% for DRRX’s stock, with a 139.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRRX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for DRRX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for DRRX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $7 based on the research report published on October 30, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to DRRX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on January 31st of the previous year.

DRRX Trading at 218.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 17.17% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.51%, as shares surge +221.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +230.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRRX rose by +270.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6658. In addition, Durect Corp saw 20.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DRRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.02% for the present operating margin

1.4% for the gross margin

The net margin for Durect Corp stands at -9.36%. The total capital return value is set at -2.59%. Equity return is now at value -203.11%, with -54.82% for asset returns.

Based on Durect Corp (DRRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -8.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -21.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-18.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 103.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Durect Corp (DRRX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.