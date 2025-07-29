Duke Energy Corp’s (DUK) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Duke Energy Corp (DUK) has gone down by -1.86% for the week, with a 1.16% rise in the past month and a -1.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.43% for DUK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.49% for DUK’s stock, with a 1.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) Right Now?

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for DUK is at 0.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 11 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DUK is 776.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.54% of that float. The average trading volume for DUK on July 29, 2025 was 3.10M shares.

DUK stock’s latest price update

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK)’s stock price has plunge by -1.94%relation to previous closing price of $119.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.86% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that The latest trading day saw Duke Energy (DUK) settling at $117.6, representing a -1.94% change from its previous close.

Analysts’ Opinion of DUK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DUK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DUK by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for DUK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $132 based on the research report published on June 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Outperform” to DUK, setting the target price at $121 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

DUK Trading at 0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUK fell by -1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.18. In addition, Duke Energy Corp saw 8.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DUK starting from Ghartey-Tagoe Kodwo, who sold 9,007 shares at the price of $117.10 back on Feb 28 ’25. After this action, Ghartey-Tagoe Kodwo now owns 45,709 shares of Duke Energy Corp, valued at $1,054,720 using the latest closing price.

JANSON JULIA S, the EVP&CEO, Duke Energy Carolinas of Duke Energy Corp, sold 10,000 shares at $116.09 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26 ’25, which means that JANSON JULIA S is holding 69,768 shares at $1,160,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DUK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27% for the present operating margin

0.51% for the gross margin

The net margin for Duke Energy Corp stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 9.48%, with 2.60% for asset returns.

Based on Duke Energy Corp (DUK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.73. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $15.0 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Duke Energy Corp (DUK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.