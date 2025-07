Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DLTR is 0.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 14 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DLTR is 208.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.00% of that float. On July 29, 2025, DLTR’s average trading volume was 3.83M shares.

DLTR stock’s latest price update

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.89% in relation to its previous close of $114.41. However, the company has experienced a 2.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. https://247wallst.com reported 2025-07-28 that Shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) gained 0.86% over the past month, bringing its year-to-date gain to 9.45%. In addition to outperforming the S&P 500’s gain of 8.61% in 2025, O has provided shareholders with a dividend currently yielding 5.60%. Realty Income remains a staple in dividend investors’ portfolios. The commercial REIT dividend — which pays out monthly and has for 659 consecutive months — is a large reason investors are confident in the stock moving forward. Another reason: its expanding footprint in the European market that has seen commercial properties with long-term net lease agreements added to its +13,000-property portfolio in the U.K., Spain and other countries. Billing itself “The Monthly Dividend Company,” the real estate investment trust (REIT) blazed a new path in the field that numerous other REITs now follow. The track record of payments for O is remarkable, and since being listed on the NYSE in 1994, the REIT has increased its dividend every quarter. Having raised the payout for 30 consecutive years, Realty Income is now a Dividend Aristocrat, or a stock that is part of the S&P 500 and has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years or more. Since its IPO in 1994, Realty Income has provided investors with a 589.46% return, not including reinvested dividends. The question is, where does Realty Income stock go from here. 24/7 Wall St. offers readers insights into our assumptions about the stock’s prospects, what sort of growth we see in O stock for the next several years, and our best estimates for Reality Income stock price each year through 2030. Realty Income (O) Recent Stock Performance Here’s a table summarizing the performance in share price, revenues, and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of O stock from 2019 to 2024: Year Stock Price Revenue* Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)* 2019 $71.30 $1.488 $1.050 2020 $60.20 $1.647 $1.172 2021 $71.59 $2.080 $1.488 2022 $63.43 $3.343 $2.401 2023 $57.42 $4.078 $2.774 2024 $52.60 $5.271 $3.621 *Revenue and AFFO $billions. The REIT ended 2019 on a high note, closing out the year with a 21% total return, but like the rest of the market, the next year would be turned upside down due to the pandemic. O stock ended 2020 with a greater than 11% loss. While Realty Income would bounce back sharply in 2022 with a 24% gain, it was a rally that could not be sustained due to rapidly rising inflation and a Federal Reserve determined to tame it. The central bank’s unprecedented 11 consecutive hikes in the federal funds rate would send the REIT market into a tailspin. That’s because REITs borrow money to invest in new real estate and the dramatically higher rates they pay hit their bottom line hard. Realty Income tried to mitigate that by hitting the equity markets. From 2013 to 2020, O’s shares outstanding rose at a fairly consistent 8.8% annually. The onset of inflation and spiraling interest rates saw the REITs stock issuance surge to a 26% compound annual growth rate from 2020 to 2023. The Fed started to lower rates this year, but as inflation flared anew, the rate-easing policy seems to be on hold. Through it all, however, Realty Income was able to continue increasing revenue and AFFO, which has surged 244.85% since 2019. The REIT has used those funds to continue rewarding shareholders with dividend hikes. Key Drivers of Realty Income’s Stock performance 1. Global & Industrial Expansion: The REIT’s commercial portfolio, which now includes more than 13,000 properties, is expanding its presence in Europe. Last year, it grew significantly in the U.K. and Spain, having signed a €527 million deal with Decathlon, one of the world’s leading sports brands. Additionally, it is working to expand its global industrial footprint, which accounted for just 15% of the REIT’s portfolio in 2024. 2. Quality Tenants: Although the shock to the system was significant, Realty Income was able to withstand the stress test due to the quality of its tenant base. It counts dozens of top-shelf retail outlets amongst its tenants, including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG). 3. Diversification: Its three largest tenants by space leased are Dollar General (NYSE:DG), Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR). Although the dollar stores and pharmacy chain are encountering headwinds of their own, none represents more than 3% of the total portfolio, meaning its broad diversification reduces the impact any one tenant will have. It has also expanded into industrial markets, gaming, and data centers, as well as having a growing geographical footprint. Realty Income (O) Stock Price Forecast for 2025 The current Wall Street median, one-year price target for Realty Income is $61.00, good for potential upside of 5.95% based on today’s share price. Of the 12 analysts covering Realty Income, the REIT receives a consensus “Hold” rating, with three analysts assigning it a “Buy” rating, nine assigning it a “Hold” rating and zero assigning it a “Sell” rating. Their one-year price targets range from $68.00 per share to $58.00 per share. However, 24/7 Wall St. sets its one-year price target for Realty Income at $61.70 per share, good for potential upside of 7.17% based on today’s share price. If we compare O’s price-to-AFFO versus its peers — such as Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) or Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) — we see they trade at an average P/AFFO of 12.31, while O goes for 10.52. Realty Income’s Estimates 2026–2030 Valuing Realty Income’s stock price for the coming years, we will take a look at expected revenue and AFFO and give our best estimate of the market value of the company by assigning a price-to-AFFO multiple. Year Revenue* AFFO* 2026 $3.87 $3.263 2027 $4.652 $3.837 2028 $5.582 $4.512 2029 $6.699 $5.307 2030 $8.039 $6.241 *Revenue and AFFO in thousands. Realty Income (O) Stock Price Forecast for 2025–2030 Although Realty Income’s stock has steadily risen as the interest rate environment improved and because it no longer needs to to issue significant amounts of stock to offset borrowing costs, the REIT has continued to increase its dividend every quarter for the past six years. Its total return handily surpasses that of the S&P 500. For 2030, we estimate AFFO reaches $6.2 billion with a P/AFFO of around 16, still well below its 10-year average, but more in line with many of its peers. That gives us a price target of $86.43 per share, or 50.13% potential upside from today’s share price. Year Price Target %Change From Current Price 2025 $61.70 7.17% 2026 $69.15 20.11% 2027 $70.84 23.05% 2028 $80.10 39.13% 2029 $82.13 42.66% 2030 $86.43 50.13% The post Realty Income (NYSE: O) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (July 2025) appeared first on 24/7 Wall St.

DLTR’s Market Performance

DLTR’s stock has risen by 2.78% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.08% and a quarterly rise of 43.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for Dollar Tree Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.75% for DLTR stock, with a simple moving average of 46.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLTR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DLTR by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for DLTR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $138 based on the research report published on July 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLTR reach a price target of $138, previously predicting the price at $111. The rating they have provided for DLTR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 21st, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to DLTR, setting the target price at $111 in the report published on June 05th of the current year.

DLTR Trading at 16.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +16.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLTR rose by +2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.13. In addition, Dollar Tree Inc saw 11.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLTR starting from Aflatooni Robert, who sold 175 shares at the price of $97.54 back on Jun 20 ’25. After this action, Aflatooni Robert now owns 23,205 shares of Dollar Tree Inc, valued at $17,070 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.65% for the gross margin

The net margin for Dollar Tree Inc stands at -0.3%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 19.25%, with 5.34% for asset returns.

Based on Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.46. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.4. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 12.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.02 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.84. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.