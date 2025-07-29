Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) is above average at 21.34x. The 36-month beta value for DELL is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for DELL is 310.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.13% of that float. The average trading volume of DELL on July 29, 2025 was 5.82M shares.

DELL stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) has increased by 2.01% when compared to last closing price of $131.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Dell Technologies (DELL) closed at $133.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.01% move from the prior day.

DELL’s Market Performance

DELL’s stock has risen by 3.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.25% and a quarterly rise of 41.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.64% for Dell Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.92% for DELL’s stock, with a 18.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DELL

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DELL reach a price target of $125, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for DELL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 30th, 2025.

DELL Trading at 12.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +7.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DELL rose by +3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.38. In addition, Dell Technologies Inc saw 15.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DELL starting from GREEN WILLIAM D, who sold 20,000 shares at the price of $130.00 back on Jul 18 ’25. After this action, GREEN WILLIAM D now owns 45,045 shares of Dell Technologies Inc, valued at $2,600,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for Dell Technologies Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.18%.

Based on Dell Technologies Inc (DELL), the company’s capital structure generated 1.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at -9.52. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $9.59 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In summary, Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.