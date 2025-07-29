DDC Enterprise Ltd (DDC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DDC is 6.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DDC is 5.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% of that float. On July 29, 2025, DDC’s average trading volume was 149.29K shares.

DDC stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DDC Enterprise Ltd (AMEX: DDC) has dropped by -10.40% compared to previous close of $17.78. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE: DDC) (“DDC” or the “Company”) today announced it is advancing its Bitcoin treasury strategy through a landmark partnership with QCP Group (“QCP”), a global leader in digital asset solutions. The collaboration will focus on developing and implementing sophisticated, institutional-grade yield enhancement strategies for DDC’s Bitcoin holdings. QCP will architect and execute customized, risk-managed strategies designed to put DDC’s treasury a.

DDC’s Market Performance

DDC Enterprise Ltd (DDC) has experienced a 2.64% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 58.35% rise in the past month, and a 473.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.50% for DDC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.62% for DDC’s stock, with a 150.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DDC Trading at 45.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.46%, as shares surge +71.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +367.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDC rose by +2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.80. In addition, DDC Enterprise Ltd saw 3.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.5% for the present operating margin

0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for DDC Enterprise Ltd stands at -0.62%. The total capital return value is set at -1.2%.

Based on DDC Enterprise Ltd (DDC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.8 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-128.43 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DDC Enterprise Ltd (DDC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.