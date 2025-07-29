Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, DQ stock has gone down by -5.12%, with a monthly gain of 54.26% and a quarterly surge of 57.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.18% for Daqo New Energy Corp ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.11% for DQ’s stock, with a 28.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DQ is also noteworthy at 0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for DQ is 66.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.35% of that float. The average trading volume of DQ on July 29, 2025 was 1.10M shares.

DQ stock’s latest price update

Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.74% in relation to its previous close of $22.94. However, the company has experienced a -5.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that SHANGHAI, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) (“Daqo New Energy,” the “Company” or “we”), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today published its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) report. The 2024 ESG report highlights the Company’s key achievements with respect to corporate governance, innovation and R&D, employee rights protection, environmental sustainability and emission reductions, as well as social responsibility.

Analysts’ Opinion of DQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DQ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DQ by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for DQ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $27 based on the research report published on July 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DQ reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for DQ stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 30th, 2025.

DQ Trading at 39.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares surge +52.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ fell by -6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.62. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp ADR saw 35.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.96% for the present operating margin

-0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for Daqo New Energy Corp ADR stands at -0.59%. The total capital return value is set at -0.12%. Equity return is now at value -9.56%, with -6.38% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-179.88 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.