Crown Castle Inc (CCI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.92.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CCI is 433.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCI on July 29, 2025 was 3.07M shares.

CCI stock’s latest price update

Crown Castle Inc (NYSE: CCI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.40% compared to its previous closing price of $111.48. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-27 that U.S. equity markets rallied to fresh record-highs this week as investors cheered upbeat corporate earnings results and several major trade deals ahead of a frenetic week of potentially narrative-shifting catalysts. Months of tariff bemoaning and general pessimism have surrendered of late to some mid-summer optimism, but a barrage of obstacles loom, including a Fed that is ever-eager to play spoiler. Notching record-highs in four of the past five weeks, the S&P 500 rallied another 1.5% this week, advancing in all five trading sessions.

CCI’s Market Performance

CCI’s stock has risen by 2.26% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.42% and a quarterly rise of 8.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for Crown Castle Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.32% for CCI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CCI by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for CCI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $125 based on the research report published on July 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCI reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for CCI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 19th, 2025.

CCI Trading at 6.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +8.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCI rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.30. In addition, Crown Castle Inc saw 3.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCI starting from Stephens Kevin A, who purchased 380 shares at the price of $103.27 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, Stephens Kevin A now owns 20,441 shares of Crown Castle Inc, valued at $39,243 using the latest closing price.

Collins Robert Sean, the Vice President and Controller of Crown Castle Inc, sold 3,600 shares at $106.72 during a trade that took place back on May 02 ’25, which means that Collins Robert Sean is holding 6,465 shares at $384,192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.54% for the present operating margin

0.7% for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Castle Inc stands at -0.72%. The total capital return value is set at -0.11%. Equity return is now at value -234.10%, with -14.30% for asset returns.

Based on Crown Castle Inc (CCI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at -21.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 154.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-1.24 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -15.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Crown Castle Inc (CCI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.