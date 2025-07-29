Critical Metals Corp (CRML) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Critical Metals Corp (CRML) has seen a 3.84% increase in the past week, with a 10.93% gain in the past month, and a 160.26% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.46% for CRML. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.54% for CRML stock, with a simple moving average of -4.60% for the last 200 days.

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.18.

The public float for CRML is 28.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRML on July 29, 2025 was 4.85M shares.

CRML stock’s latest price update

The stock of Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ: CRML) has decreased by -6.45% when compared to last closing price of $4.34. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. marketbeat.com reported 2025-07-19 that July has proven to be a massive month for rare earth mineral stocks, with MP Materials NYSE: MP at the forefront. On July 10, MP shares surged by nearly 51% after the company announced a multi-billion-dollar commitment from the Department of Defense (DOD).

CRML Trading at 56.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.07%, as shares surge +30.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +190.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRML rose by +3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.71. In addition, Critical Metals Corp saw -59.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.85% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Critical Metals Corp stands at -335.36%. The total capital return value is set at -0.27%. Equity return is now at value -303.62%, with -175.36% for asset returns.

Based on Critical Metals Corp (CRML), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-110.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 869.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Critical Metals Corp (CRML) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.