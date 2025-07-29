Coupang Inc (CPNG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) is above average at 217.35x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CPNG is 1.25B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CPNG on July 29, 2025 was 10.64M shares.

CPNG stock’s latest price update

Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.63% compared to its previous closing price of $30.25. However, the company has seen a -4.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Here is how Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) and Etsy (ETSY) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

CPNG’s Market Performance

Coupang Inc (CPNG) has seen a -4.24% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.84% gain in the past month and a 28.24% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for CPNG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.39% for CPNG stock, with a simple moving average of 20.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPNG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CPNG by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CPNG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $28.50 based on the research report published on February 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPNG reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for CPNG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 07th, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to CPNG, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on May 16th of the previous year.

CPNG Trading at 3.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -2.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPNG fell by -4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.48. In addition, Coupang Inc saw 50.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPNG starting from SVF Investments (UK) Ltd, who sold 10,000,000 shares at the price of $28.25 back on Jun 13 ’25. After this action, SVF Investments (UK) Ltd now owns 309,542,259 shares of Coupang Inc, valued at $282,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for Coupang Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 6.06%, with 1.66% for asset returns.

Based on Coupang Inc (CPNG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.49. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.05 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 64.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Coupang Inc (CPNG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.