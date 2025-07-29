Corning, Inc (GLW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Corning, Inc (NYSE: GLW) is above average at 106.03x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GLW is 782.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GLW on July 29, 2025 was 4.68M shares.

GLW stock’s latest price update

Corning, Inc (NYSE: GLW)’s stock price has plunge by 0.09%relation to previous closing price of $55.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.80% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. forbes.com reported 2025-07-28 that Corning (NYSE:GLW) is set to report its earnings on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. Analyzing data from the last five years, GLW stock has often shown negative one-day returns after earnings announcements, occurring in 60% of cases.

GLW’s Market Performance

Corning, Inc (GLW) has experienced a 2.80% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.18% rise in the past month, and a 25.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for GLW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.62% for GLW’s stock, with a 14.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLW

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLW reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $51. The rating they have provided for GLW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 30th, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to GLW, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on July 31st of the previous year.

GLW Trading at 7.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +6.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLW rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.48. In addition, Corning, Inc saw 26.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLW starting from Verkleeren Ronald L, who sold 20,000 shares at the price of $50.52 back on Jun 11 ’25. After this action, Verkleeren Ronald L now owns 54,288 shares of Corning, Inc, valued at $1,010,406 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for Corning, Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 4.14%, with 1.65% for asset returns.

Based on Corning, Inc (GLW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.49 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Corning, Inc (GLW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.