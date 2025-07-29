Copart, Inc (CPRT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Copart, Inc (NASDAQ: CPRT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.31% in relation to its previous close of $46.69. However, the company has experienced a 0.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that In the closing of the recent trading day, Copart, Inc. (CPRT) stood at $46.08, denoting a -1.31% move from the preceding trading day.

Is It Worth Investing in Copart, Inc (NASDAQ: CPRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Copart, Inc (NASDAQ: CPRT) is above average at 30.46x. The 36-month beta value for CPRT is also noteworthy at 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CPRT is 884.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.24% of that float. The average trading volume of CPRT on July 29, 2025 was 7.03M shares.

CPRT’s Market Performance

CPRT’s stock has seen a 0.11% increase for the week, with a -4.48% drop in the past month and a -24.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for Copart, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.65% for CPRT’s stock, with a -17.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRT stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CPRT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for CPRT in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $50 based on the research report published on July 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to CPRT, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on December 04th of the previous year.

CPRT Trading at -8.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRT rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.34. In addition, Copart, Inc saw -9.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRT starting from Liaw Jeffrey, who sold 24,088 shares at the price of $46.43 back on Jul 15 ’25. After this action, Liaw Jeffrey now owns 31,527 shares of Copart, Inc, valued at $1,118,419 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for Copart, Inc stands at 0.32%. The total capital return value is set at 0.18%. Equity return is now at value 18.54%, with 16.72% for asset returns.

Based on Copart, Inc (CPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 17.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.76 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Copart, Inc (CPRT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.