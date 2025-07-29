Confluent Inc (CFLT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT)’s stock price has plunge by -1.28%relation to previous closing price of $27.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.94% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-07-24 that Explore the exciting world of Confluent (CFLT 0.95%) with our contributing expert analysts in this Motley Fool Scoreboard episode. Check out the video below to gain valuable insights into market trends and potential investment opportunities!

Is It Worth Investing in Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 8 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CFLT is 270.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.25% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of CFLT was 6.03M shares.

CFLT’s Market Performance

CFLT stock saw an increase of 5.94% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.65% and a quarterly increase of 11.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.67% for Confluent Inc (CFLT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.85% for CFLT stock, with a simple moving average of 3.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFLT stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CFLT by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for CFLT in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $31 based on the research report published on July 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFLT reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for CFLT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 11th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CFLT, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 16th of the current year.

CFLT Trading at 11.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFLT rose by +5.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.51. In addition, Confluent Inc saw 10.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CFLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.4% for the present operating margin

0.74% for the gross margin

The net margin for Confluent Inc stands at -0.31%. The total capital return value is set at -0.19%. Equity return is now at value -34.18%, with -12.44% for asset returns.

Based on Confluent Inc (CFLT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-419.15 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Confluent Inc (CFLT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.