Compass Inc (COMP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COMP is 2.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for COMP is 462.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COMP on July 29, 2025 was 7.56M shares.

COMP stock’s latest price update

Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP)’s stock price has plunge by 1.80%relation to previous closing price of $7.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.76% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-24 that COMP, EKTAY and BLCO have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on July 24, 2025.

COMP’s Market Performance

Compass Inc (COMP) has seen a 5.76% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.48% gain in the past month and a -0.27% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for COMP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.80% for COMP’s stock, with a 4.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COMP stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for COMP by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for COMP in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $9 based on the research report published on June 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COMP reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for COMP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 27th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to COMP, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on February 11th of the current year.

COMP Trading at 15.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +14.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMP rose by +5.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.69. In addition, Compass Inc saw 69.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for COMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.13% for the gross margin

The net margin for Compass Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.07%. Equity return is now at value -14.96%, with -5.37% for asset returns.

Based on Compass Inc (COMP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -27.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-65.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 21.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 88.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Compass Inc (COMP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.