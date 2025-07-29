Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for SID is 1.33B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SID on July 29, 2025 was 3.47M shares.

SID stock’s latest price update

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE: SID)’s stock price has decreased by -5.88% compared to its previous closing price of $1.53. However, the company has seen a -0.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-18 that CSN trades at a deep discount to global peers, reflecting high leverage and country risk. 1Q25 results hint at the start of a gradual deleveraging cycle. The iron ore price cycle remains under pressure, but stable steel prices and favorable FX help support margins.

SID’s Market Performance

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) has experienced a -0.69% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.88% rise in the past month, and a -14.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.82% for SID. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.49% for SID stock, with a simple moving average of -12.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SID

Itau BBA gave a rating of “Underperform” to SID, setting the target price at $2.30 in the report published on July 10th of the previous year.

SID Trading at -4.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares surge +3.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SID fell by -0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4920. In addition, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR saw -31.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.27% for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR stands at -0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value -16.28%, with -2.61% for asset returns.

Based on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID), the company’s capital structure generated 0.81 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.28 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.