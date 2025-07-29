CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

COMM has 36-month beta value of 2.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for COMM is 201.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COMM on July 29, 2025 was 5.50M shares.

COMM stock’s latest price update

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM)’s stock price has plunge by 2.01%relation to previous closing price of $7.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.57% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-25 that CommScope has transformed by selling non-core assets, reducing debt, and focusing on higher-margin, growth-oriented networking solutions. Despite a 380% stock run, shares remain undervalued at under 9x forward earnings, with 25–40% upside if management executes. Risks remain—especially high leverage and execution—but the turnaround reduces existential threats, shifting risk to operational performance.

COMM’s Market Performance

CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) has experienced a 3.57% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.73% drop in the past month, and a 107.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.24% for COMM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.47% for COMM stock, with a simple moving average of 44.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COMM

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COMM reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for COMM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 14th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to COMM, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

COMM Trading at 17.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares sank -0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMM rose by +3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.93. In addition, CommScope Holding Company Inc saw 392.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for COMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for CommScope Holding Company Inc stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%.

Based on CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.22 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at -5.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $648.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.