Columbia Banking System, Inc (COLB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Columbia Banking System, Inc (NASDAQ: COLB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.73x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for COLB is 208.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.85% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of COLB was 2.25M shares.

COLB stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Columbia Banking System, Inc (NASDAQ: COLB) has plunged by -1.05% when compared to previous closing price of $24.82, but the company has seen a 1.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-25 that Graham All Star Value (GASV) strategy identifies top dividend ‘dogs’ offering high yield and fair pricing, using YCharts’ large cap value and Ben Graham screens. Analyst projections suggest the top ten GASV stocks could deliver average net gains of 27.55% by July 2026, with moderate risk. Sixteen of the twenty-one lowest-priced, ‘safer’ GASV dividend stocks are currently buyable, with dividends exceeding share price for ideal picks.

COLB’s Market Performance

COLB’s stock has risen by 1.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.33% and a quarterly rise of 8.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.74% for Columbia Banking System, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.09% for COLB stock, with a simple moving average of -5.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for COLB by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for COLB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $27 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COLB reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for COLB stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 21st, 2025.

COLB Trading at 2.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +5.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLB rose by +1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.54. In addition, Columbia Banking System, Inc saw 5.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLB starting from Nixon Torran B, who sold 4,481 shares at the price of $25.99 back on Mar 04 ’25. After this action, Nixon Torran B now owns 104,869 shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc, valued at $116,461 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.48% for the gross margin

The net margin for Columbia Banking System, Inc stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 10.24%, with 1.02% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $868.62 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Columbia Banking System, Inc (COLB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.