Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) has gone down by -0.20% for the week, with a -1.50% drop in the past month and a -7.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.51% for CL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.44% for CL stock, with a simple moving average of -5.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE: CL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE: CL) is above average at 24.48x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.35.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for CL is 809.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CL on July 29, 2025 was 4.91M shares.

CL stock’s latest price update

Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE: CL)’s stock price has decreased by -1.66% compared to its previous closing price of $87.93. However, the company has seen a -0.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that Colgate-Palmolive (CL) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of CL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CL by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for CL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $101 based on the research report published on October 28, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CL reach a price target of $121. The rating they have provided for CL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 24th, 2024.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to CL, setting the target price at $109 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

CL Trading at -4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CL fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.55. In addition, Colgate-Palmolive Co saw -10.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CL starting from Massey Sally, who sold 2,250 shares at the price of $88.97 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, Massey Sally now owns 12,583 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Co, valued at $200,183 using the latest closing price.

Massey Sally, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Colgate-Palmolive Co, sold 8,000 shares at $92.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25 ’25, which means that Massey Sally is holding 14,805 shares at $736,152 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22% for the present operating margin

0.61% for the gross margin

The net margin for Colgate-Palmolive Co stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.45%. Equity return is now at value 977.07%, with 17.44% for asset returns.

Based on Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.96 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.49. The debt to equity ratio resting at 22.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 14.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.27 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.