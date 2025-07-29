Coherent Corp (COHR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COHR is 1.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for COHR is 153.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.67% of that float. On July 29, 2025, COHR’s average trading volume was 2.99M shares.

COHR stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Coherent Corp (NYSE: COHR) has surged by 2.96% when compared to previous closing price of $104.3, but the company has seen a 10.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

COHR’s Market Performance

Coherent Corp (COHR) has seen a 10.69% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 23.11% gain in the past month and a 65.70% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for COHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.05% for COHR stock, with a simple moving average of 24.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COHR

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COHR reach a price target of $85, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for COHR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 28th, 2025.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to COHR, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on April 04th of the current year.

COHR Trading at 23.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +22.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COHR rose by +12.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.94. In addition, Coherent Corp saw 59.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COHR starting from Koeppen Christopher, who sold 5,458 shares at the price of $96.45 back on Jul 16 ’25. After this action, Koeppen Christopher now owns 45,124 shares of Coherent Corp, valued at $526,436 using the latest closing price.

Koeppen Christopher, the EVP of Aerospace & Defense of Coherent Corp, sold 3,100 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17 ’25, which means that Koeppen Christopher is holding 42,024 shares at $310,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for Coherent Corp stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 1.25%, with 0.67% for asset returns.

Based on Coherent Corp (COHR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $682.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Coherent Corp (COHR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.