Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH)’s stock price has decreased by -1.63% compared to its previous closing price of $76.67. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that CTSH’s second-quarter 2025 performance is likely to have benefited from an expanding clientele and a robust pipeline that includes a favorable mix of new opportunities.

Is It Worth Investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) Right Now?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for CTSH is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 19 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for CTSH is 490.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.91% of that float. The average trading volume for CTSH on July 29, 2025 was 3.44M shares.

CTSH’s Market Performance

The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a -2.80% drop in the past month, and a 4.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for CTSH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.49% for CTSH’s stock, with a -4.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTSH stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for CTSH by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CTSH in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $90 based on the research report published on July 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to CTSH, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on May 19th of the current year.

CTSH Trading at -4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -2.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTSH remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.35. In addition, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp saw 3.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTSH starting from Kim John Sunshin, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $80.24 back on Jun 02 ’25. After this action, Kim John Sunshin now owns 35,636 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, valued at $401,200 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.19%. Equity return is now at value 16.61%, with 12.28% for asset returns.

Based on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 55.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.52 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.