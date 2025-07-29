CNX Resources Corp (CNX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX) has plunged by -1.61% when compared to previous closing price of $31.09, but the company has seen a -5.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-24 that CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Alan K. Shepard – President & CFO Navneet Behl – Chief Operating Officer Nicholas J.

Is It Worth Investing in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX) Right Now?

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74x compared to its average ratio. CNX has 36-month beta value of 0.63. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 3 as “sell”.

The public float for CNX is 135.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNX on July 29, 2025 was 2.18M shares.

CNX’s Market Performance

The stock of CNX Resources Corp (CNX) has seen a -5.53% decrease in the past week, with a -8.85% drop in the past month, and a 5.85% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for CNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.13% for CNX stock, with a simple moving average of -6.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CNX by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for CNX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $33 based on the research report published on July 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNX reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for CNX stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on April 11th, 2025.

CNX Trading at -6.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares sank -9.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNX fell by -5.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.94. In addition, CNX Resources Corp saw 22.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNX starting from Clarkson J. Palmer, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $31.20 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Clarkson J. Palmer now owns 245,433 shares of CNX Resources Corp, valued at $312,009 using the latest closing price.

MFN Partners, LP, the 10% Owner of CNX Resources Corp, sold 1,075,000 shares at $31.09 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06 ’25, which means that MFN Partners, LP is holding 13,925,000 shares at $33,421,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for CNX Resources Corp stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 3.73%, with 1.77% for asset returns.

Based on CNX Resources Corp (CNX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $515.99 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CNX Resources Corp (CNX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.