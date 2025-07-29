CNFinance Holdings Ltd ADR (CNF) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

CNFinance Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: CNF)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.46% in comparison to its previous close of $0.71, however, the company has experienced a 6.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that GUANGZHOU, China, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) (“CNFinance” or the “Company”), a leading home equity loan service provider in China, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) at 22/F, South Finance Center, No. 6 Wuheng Road, Tianhe District, Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province 510620, People’s Republic of China on May 29, 2025 at 9:00 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in CNFinance Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: CNF) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CNF is 68.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CNF on July 29, 2025 was 223.45K shares.

CNF’s Market Performance

The stock of CNFinance Holdings Ltd ADR (CNF) has seen a 6.73% increase in the past week, with a 29.48% rise in the past month, and a 19.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.92% for CNF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.55% for CNF’s stock, with a -13.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNF Trading at 28.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.62%, as shares surge +25.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNF rose by +6.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7554. In addition, CNFinance Holdings Ltd ADR saw -30.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.73% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for CNFinance Holdings Ltd ADR stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CNFinance Holdings Ltd ADR (CNF) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.