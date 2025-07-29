Climb Bio Inc (CLYM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CLYM is -0.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CLYM is 58.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% of that float. On July 29, 2025, CLYM’s average trading volume was 237.12K shares.

CLYM stock’s latest price update

The stock of Climb Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CLYM) has increased by 10.34% when compared to last closing price of $1.45.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Climb Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLYM), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced that the Company has granted an inducement equity award to a new employee, pursuant to the Company’s 2025 Inducement Plan, as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

CLYM’s Market Performance

CLYM’s stock has risen by 13.48% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 26.98% and a quarterly rise of 25.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.21% for Climb Bio Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.15% for CLYM’s stock, with a -21.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLYM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLYM stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CLYM by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for CLYM in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $10 based on the research report published on June 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLYM reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for CLYM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 22nd, 2025.

CLYM Trading at 23.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.94%, as shares surge +35.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLYM rose by +13.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3775. In addition, Climb Bio Inc saw -81.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLYM starting from Brennan Aoife, who sold 20,618 shares at the price of $1.22 back on Jun 30 ’25. After this action, Brennan Aoife now owns 48,132 shares of Climb Bio Inc, valued at $25,154 using the latest closing price.

Pimblett Emily, the SVP, Finance & CAO of Climb Bio Inc, sold 1,242 shares at $1.24 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20 ’25, which means that Pimblett Emily is holding 18,888 shares at $1,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLYM

The total capital return value is set at -0.53%. Equity return is now at value -62.04%, with -59.97% for asset returns.

Based on Climb Bio Inc (CLYM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -61.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-30.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Climb Bio Inc (CLYM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.