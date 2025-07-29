Click Holdings Ltd (CLIK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Click Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CLIK) has increased by 10.08% when compared to last closing price of $0.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-21 that Hong Kong, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Click Holdings Limited (“Click Holdings” or “we” or “us”, NASDAQ: CLIK) and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Company”), a leading human resources and senior care solutions provider based in Hong Kong, announced its interim results for the six months ended December 31, 2024, showcasing robust growth and strategic advancements in AI-powered platforms and emerging cryptocurrency initiatives.

Is It Worth Investing in Click Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CLIK) Right Now?

Click Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CLIK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18x compared to its average ratio,

The public float for CLIK is 5.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 41.62% of that float. The average trading volume for CLIK on July 29, 2025 was 11.13M shares.

CLIK’s Market Performance

CLIK’s stock has seen a 2.40% increase for the week, with a -11.07% drop in the past month and a 74.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.64% for Click Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.13% for CLIK stock, with a simple moving average of -64.27% for the last 200 days.

CLIK Trading at -9.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLIK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.86%, as shares sank -3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.80% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for CLIK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for Click Holdings Ltd stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 33.60%, with 26.30% for asset returns.

Based on Click Holdings Ltd (CLIK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 30.9.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.09 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Click Holdings Ltd (CLIK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.