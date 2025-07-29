Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWAN) is 12.91x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CWAN is 0.72. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CWAN is 238.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.66% of that float. On July 29, 2025, CWAN’s average trading volume was 3.88M shares.

CWAN stock’s latest price update

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWAN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.80% compared to its previous closing price of $21.32. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-23 that BOISE, Idaho & CHICAGO & NEW YORK & LONDON & HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN), (“Clearwater Analytics” or the “Company”), the most comprehensive technology platform for investment management, will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. In conjunction with this announcement, Clearwater Analytics will host a conference call on August 6, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

CWAN’s Market Performance

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) has experienced a 1.75% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.98% drop in the past month, and a -5.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for CWAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.42% for CWAN’s stock, with a -17.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWAN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CWAN by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for CWAN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $27 based on the research report published on June 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CWAN reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for CWAN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 19th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to CWAN, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on February 20th of the current year.

CWAN Trading at -3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -2.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWAN rose by +1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.80. In addition, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc saw 6.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWAN starting from Cox James S, who sold 18,700 shares at the price of $22.50 back on Jul 15 ’25. After this action, Cox James S now owns 348,964 shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc, valued at $420,694 using the latest closing price.

Sahai Sandeep, the Chief Executive Officer of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc, sold 50,000 shares at $22.15 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14 ’25, which means that Sahai Sandeep is holding 895,663 shares at $1,107,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.73% for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc stands at 0.9%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 58.14%, with 46.83% for asset returns.

Based on Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $24.41 million with net debt to EBITDA at -7.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.