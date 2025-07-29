Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) has seen a 31.30% increase in the past week, with a -45.12% drop in the past month, and a -47.12% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.25% for CLSD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.30% for CLSD’s stock, with a -51.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CLSD is also noteworthy at 2.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CLSD is 61.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.26% of that float. The average trading volume of CLSD on July 29, 2025 was 4.28M shares.

CLSD stock’s latest price update

The stock of Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD) has decreased by -10.48% when compared to last closing price of $0.5.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 31.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-23 that – XIPERE Now Approved for Use in Multiple Global Markets – – Continued Global Expansion and Validation of Clearside’s Suprachoroidal Space Injection Platform Featuring its Commercially Proven SCS Microinjector® – ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®), announced today that Health Canada has granted approval for XIPERE® (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) for suprachoroidal use in the treatment of uveitic macular edema (UME).

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLSD stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CLSD by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for CLSD in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $2 based on the research report published on July 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to CLSD, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on August 21st of the previous year.

CLSD Trading at -41.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.90%, as shares sank -42.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSD rose by +31.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6880. In addition, Clearside Biomedical Inc saw -61.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLSD starting from Thorp Clay, who purchased 15,000 shares at the price of $0.92 back on Feb 24 ’25. After this action, Thorp Clay now owns 176,141 shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc, valued at $13,800 using the latest closing price.

Chong Ngai Hang Victor, the Chief Medical Officer of Clearside Biomedical Inc, purchased 36,500 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01 ’24, which means that Chong Ngai Hang Victor is holding 100,000 shares at $36,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLSD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.05% for the present operating margin

0.9% for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearside Biomedical Inc stands at -21.49%. The total capital return value is set at -1.77%.

Based on Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD), the company’s capital structure generated -0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -36.63. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-24.35 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.