Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CLVT is 1.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CLVT is 387.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.02% of that float. On July 29, 2025, CLVT’s average trading volume was 5.44M shares.

CLVT stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) has dropped by -5.96% compared to previous close of $4.53. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-09 that New Data Reveals Shifting Global Partnerships, Rising Open Access, and Focus on SDG-Aligned Research LONDON, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today published its annual G20 research and innovation scorecard, developed by expert analysts and data scientists at the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI) at Clarivate. This interactive scorecard offers a comprehensive, data-driven view of the research and innovation capabilities of G20 member nations.

CLVT’s Market Performance

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) has seen a 0.95% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.18% decline in the past month and a 17.68% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.96% for CLVT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.41% for CLVT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLVT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CLVT by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for CLVT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4.50 based on the research report published on July 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to CLVT, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

CLVT Trading at -0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares sank -1.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLVT rose by +0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.37. In addition, Clarivate Plc saw -36.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLVT starting from Samson James Gordon, who sold 100,000 shares at the price of $4.53 back on Jul 01 ’25. After this action, Samson James Gordon now owns 1,271,103 shares of Clarivate Plc, valued at $453,000 using the latest closing price.

Snyder Andrew Miles, the Director of Clarivate Plc, purchased 237,176 shares at $4.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14 ’25, which means that Snyder Andrew Miles is holding 787,510 shares at $989,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.12% for the present operating margin

0.66% for the gross margin

The net margin for Clarivate Plc stands at -0.26%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value -12.20%, with -5.55% for asset returns.

Based on Clarivate Plc (CLVT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.91. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $456.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 9.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Clarivate Plc (CLVT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.