Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) is 15.05x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CFG is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CFG is 429.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.98% of that float. On July 29, 2025, CFG’s average trading volume was 5.08M shares.

CFG stock’s latest price update

The stock of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) has decreased by -0.32% when compared to last closing price of $49.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-07-23 that Citizens Financial Group (CFG 0.72%), a regional banking leader offering consumer and commercial financial services, released its second quarter fiscal 2025 results on July 17, 2025. The headline news was a beat on both EPS and revenue: the company reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.92 versus an expected $0.88, and revenue reached $2.04 billion, surpassing estimates.

CFG’s Market Performance

CFG’s stock has risen by 1.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.81% and a quarterly rise of 33.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for Citizens Financial Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.01% for CFG stock, with a simple moving average of 13.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFG stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CFG by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for CFG in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $55 based on the research report published on July 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFG reach a price target of $57. The rating they have provided for CFG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 09th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to CFG, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on May 15th of the current year.

CFG Trading at 12.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +11.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFG rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.89. In addition, Citizens Financial Group Inc saw 16.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for Citizens Financial Group Inc stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 6.48%, with 0.73% for asset returns.

Based on Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.39 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.