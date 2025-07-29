Church & Dwight Co., Inc (CHD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Church & Dwight Co., Inc (NYSE: CHD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.59% in relation to its previous close of $97.23. However, the company has experienced a -0.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that Church & Dwight (CHD) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Is It Worth Investing in Church & Dwight Co., Inc (NYSE: CHD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Church & Dwight Co., Inc (NYSE: CHD) is 41.05x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CHD is 0.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for CHD is 245.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.05% of that float. On July 29, 2025, CHD’s average trading volume was 2.35M shares.

CHD’s Market Performance

CHD’s stock has seen a -0.84% decrease for the week, with a 0.75% rise in the past month and a -3.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for Church & Dwight Co., Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.70% for CHD stock, with a simple moving average of -7.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHD stocks, with Rothschild & Co Redburn repeating the rating for CHD by listing it as a “Sell”. The predicted price for CHD in the upcoming period, according to Rothschild & Co Redburn is $83 based on the research report published on July 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHD reach a price target of $114. The rating they have provided for CHD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CHD, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on April 15th of the current year.

CHD Trading at -1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHD fell by -0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.34. In addition, Church & Dwight Co., Inc saw -4.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHD starting from Hooker Carlen, who sold 6,380 shares at the price of $98.30 back on Jun 16 ’25. After this action, Hooker Carlen now owns 262 shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc, valued at $627,161 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for Church & Dwight Co., Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 13.35%, with 6.60% for asset returns.

Based on Church & Dwight Co., Inc (CHD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.06 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Church & Dwight Co., Inc (CHD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.