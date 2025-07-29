Chemours Company (CC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Chemours Company (NYSE: CC)’s stock price has decreased by -2.05% compared to its previous closing price of $14.17. However, the company has seen a 2.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-06-23 that Chemours’ second-quarter sales are expected to be at the high end of its guidance as TT disruptions get offset by Opteon demand boosts.

Is It Worth Investing in Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is above average at 67.44x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CC is 148.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CC on July 29, 2025 was 4.35M shares.

CC’s Market Performance

CC’s stock has seen a 2.28% increase for the week, with a 18.84% rise in the past month and a 12.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.90% for Chemours Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.41% for CC’s stock, with a -10.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CC by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for CC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $19 based on the research report published on March 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CC reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for CC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 28th, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to CC, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on June 07th of the previous year.

CC Trading at 16.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares surge +18.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CC rose by +2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.42. In addition, Chemours Company saw -40.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CC starting from Gumpel Damian, who purchased 13,400 shares at the price of $9.22 back on Jun 02 ’25. After this action, Gumpel Damian now owns 123,879 shares of Chemours Company, valued at $123,548 using the latest closing price.

Gumpel Damian, the insider of Chemours Company, purchased 7,822 shares at $9.95 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03 ’25, which means that Gumpel Damian is holding 131,701 shares at $77,828 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for Chemours Company stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 4.66%, with 0.40% for asset returns.

Based on Chemours Company (CC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.88 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 7.57. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $692.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Chemours Company (CC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.