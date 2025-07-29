Celularity Inc (CELU) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for CELU is at 0.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CELU is 13.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.22% of that float. The average trading volume for CELU on July 29, 2025 was 240.70K shares.

CELU stock’s latest price update

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ: CELU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.15% compared to its previous closing price of $2.96. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-09 that FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (“Celularity”), a regenerative and cellular medicine company focused on addressing age-related and degenerative diseases, announced today that it entered into a strategic partnership with Fountain Life, a global leader in science-backed longevity and preventative health company, to supply stem cell therapy products manufactured and distributed by Celularity.

CELU’s Market Performance

Celularity Inc (CELU) has experienced a 4.44% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 72.25% rise in the past month, and a 104.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.03% for CELU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.34% for CELU’s stock, with a 59.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELU stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CELU by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for CELU in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $1 based on the research report published on January 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to CELU, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 06th of the previous year.

CELU Trading at 47.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.02%, as shares surge +77.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELU rose by +4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.51. In addition, Celularity Inc saw 9.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CELU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.71% for the present operating margin

0.84% for the gross margin

The net margin for Celularity Inc stands at -1.32%. The total capital return value is set at -0.49%. Equity return is now at value -232.51%, with -25.28% for asset returns.

Based on Celularity Inc (CELU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.77 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.29. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-43.71 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Celularity Inc (CELU) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.