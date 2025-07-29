Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.69% in comparison to its previous close of $46.64, however, the company has experienced a 7.68% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-24 that Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH and PepsiCo, Inc. PEP are two influential players in the beverage industry. While PepsiCo stands as a diversified multinational powerhouse with a vast portfolio spanning sodas, snacks and hydration products, Celsius Holdings is a fast-growing disruptor focused on functional, sugar-free energy drinks marketed to health-conscious consumers.

Is It Worth Investing in Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) Right Now?

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 149.51x compared to its average ratio. CELH has 36-month beta value of 1.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CELH is 177.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CELH on July 29, 2025 was 6.68M shares.

CELH’s Market Performance

The stock of Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) has seen a 7.68% increase in the past week, with a 3.39% rise in the past month, and a 27.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for CELH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.17% for CELH’s stock, with a 41.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELH stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CELH by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CELH in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $55 based on the research report published on July 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CELH reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for CELH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 10th, 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to CELH, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on June 12th of the current year.

CELH Trading at 10.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares surge +2.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELH rose by +7.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.51. In addition, Celsius Holdings Inc saw 2.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELH starting from Milmoe William H., who sold 300,000 shares at the price of $47.27 back on Jul 01 ’25. After this action, Milmoe William H. now owns 18,017,770 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc, valued at $14,180,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for Celsius Holdings Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 9.19%, with 6.37% for asset returns.

Based on Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 11.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $163.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -7.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.