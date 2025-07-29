Celestica, Inc (CLS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Celestica, Inc (NYSE: CLS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 48.44x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CLS is 114.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.88% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of CLS was 3.48M shares.

CLS stock’s latest price update

Celestica, Inc (NYSE: CLS)’s stock price has increased by 1.85% compared to its previous closing price of $170.22. However, the company has seen a 6.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-07-28 that Celestica Revenue Jumps 21 Percent in Q2

CLS’s Market Performance

Celestica, Inc (CLS) has experienced a 6.35% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.46% rise in the past month, and a 94.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.69% for CLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.96% for CLS’s stock, with a 67.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CLS by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CLS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $172 based on the research report published on July 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLS reach a price target of $166. The rating they have provided for CLS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 21st, 2025.

CIBC gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to CLS, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on January 31st of the current year.

CLS Trading at 24.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares surge +13.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLS rose by +6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +219.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.59. In addition, Celestica, Inc saw 224.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.11% for the gross margin

The net margin for Celestica, Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.22%. Equity return is now at value 25.87%, with 7.32% for asset returns.

Based on Celestica, Inc (CLS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.55. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.6. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 12.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $736.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, Celestica, Inc (CLS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.