Carrier Global Corp (CARR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) has plunged by -0.68% when compared to previous closing price of $80.73, but the company has seen a 5.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that Carrier Global’s Q2 is likely to show gains from HVAC growth, clean tech deals and AI-driven services, even as light commercial markets remain soft.

Is It Worth Investing in Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) Right Now?

Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40x compared to its average ratio. CARR has 36-month beta value of 1.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CARR is 806.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CARR on July 29, 2025 was 4.79M shares.

CARR’s Market Performance

CARR’s stock has seen a 5.54% increase for the week, with a 10.46% rise in the past month and a 33.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for Carrier Global Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.77% for CARR stock, with a simple moving average of 13.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CARR by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CARR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $79 based on the research report published on July 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Melius, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CARR reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for CARR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 01st, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to CARR, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on March 05th of the current year.

CARR Trading at 8.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +8.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARR rose by +5.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.53. In addition, Carrier Global Corp saw 21.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARR starting from Viessmann Maximilian, who sold 4,267,425 shares at the price of $70.30 back on Jun 05 ’25. After this action, Viessmann Maximilian now owns 54,341,534 shares of Carrier Global Corp, valued at $299,999,978 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for Carrier Global Corp stands at 0.25%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 25.69%, with 8.45% for asset returns.

Based on Carrier Global Corp (CARR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.84. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.09 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Carrier Global Corp (CARR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.