Capital One Financial Corp (COF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE: COF) has surged by 0.62% when compared to previous closing price of $212.85, but the company has seen a -0.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $COF–Capital One 360 Money Market Account Holders Have Opportunity to Join Improper Interest Investigation with the Schall Law Firm.

Is It Worth Investing in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE: COF) Right Now?

Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE: COF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for COF is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for COF is 634.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.33% of that float. The average trading volume for COF on July 29, 2025 was 4.50M shares.

COF’s Market Performance

COF stock saw an increase of -0.79% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.74% and a quarterly increase of 17.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.17% for Capital One Financial Corp (COF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.35% for COF’s stock, with a 14.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COF stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for COF by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for COF in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $258 based on the research report published on July 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COF reach a price target of $208. The rating they have provided for COF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 25th, 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to COF, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

COF Trading at 4.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COF fell by -0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $217.10. In addition, Capital One Financial Corp saw 46.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COF starting from Alexander Robert M., who sold 10,114 shares at the price of $227.86 back on Jul 23 ’25. After this action, Alexander Robert M. now owns 68,707 shares of Capital One Financial Corp, valued at $2,304,576 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for Capital One Financial Corp stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 7.90%, with 0.98% for asset returns.

Based on Capital One Financial Corp (COF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.47. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.66. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $9.15 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.1. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Capital One Financial Corp (COF) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.