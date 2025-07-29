Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) is 25.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CP is 1.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for CP is 930.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% of that float. On July 29, 2025, CP’s average trading volume was 2.90M shares.

CP stock’s latest price update

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP)’s stock price has decreased by -1.34% compared to its previous closing price of $76.93. However, the company has seen a -2.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-25 that Despite a greedy market, we’ve found three quality stocks – NVO, RGA, and CP – offering strong value, growth, and reliable dividends. Novo Nordisk leads obesity treatment with strong GLP-1 drugs, a robust pipeline, and a 3.1% yield, trading well below historical P/E. Reinsurance Group of America is an undervalued, financially sound dividend grower with global reach and double-digit earnings growth potential.

CP’s Market Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has seen a -2.06% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.92% decline in the past month and a 4.72% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for CP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.61% for CP’s stock, with a -1.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CP by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $91 based on the research report published on June 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to CP, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

CP Trading at -5.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CP fell by -2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.57. In addition, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited saw -6.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited stands at 0.26%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 8.50%, with 4.56% for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.54 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.